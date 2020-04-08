Delta Police tear-gas rioting okada riders for violating lockdown in Bomadi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

ASABA—The Police in Bomadi, headquarter of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, dispersed hundreds of defiant Motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders with tear-gas for violating the lockdown order of the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Efforts by the joint security agents, who mounted road blocks, yesterday, to check the movement of vehicles and Okada riders, was almost truncated by the defiant Okada riders, who insisted on plying the roads for their survival despite government stay at home directives.

The Nigeria police assisted by the civil defence corp and the local vigilante stood their grounds while the Okada riders tried to force their way in breach of the stay at home order by Bomadi council chairman, Mr William Angadi, to apply if necessarily moderate force on any violator of the directives.

The deviant Okada riders later mobilized in their hundreds and trooped to the Tuomo roundabout to confront the security agents for stopping and preventing them from getting their daily bread, but met stiff resistance by the Nigeria Police, who fired several tear-gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

At press time, effort to hear from the Delta Police Public Relation Officer, whether any arrest was made proved abortive as the several calls were not returned.

