Delta, Edo community dispute: Gunmen cart away properties, destroyed houses

Kindly Share This Story:

…We are on the matter-Ethiope East LG Chair

…Three persons have been arrested for allegedly promoting native war -Police

…says one pump action, two double barrel guns were recovered

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The lingering dispute between the people of Ovre-Eku community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state and Orhiovwon Local Government Area of Edo State has taken a worrisome dimension, following the alleged invasion of Ovre-Eku residents by gunmen.

The gunmen, who reportedly carted away properties and destroyed houses belonging to Ovre-Eku people, stormed the community at about 12:30 am, shooting sporadically apparently to scare the unsuspecting residents of the community.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the community members, Mr. Ejenavi Ukueku, said they had to run out of their houses and took cover in the bush for fear of being killed.

The source added that they had to spend the night in the bush to avoid the wrath of the gunmen, Ukueku, however, said no life was lost in the attack.

Also speaking in the same vein, Obokohwo Akpevwa, said the gunmen warned that they would be killed if they do not leave the community before they (gunmen) return.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill nine people in Plateau attack

Calling on security agencies and the Delta State Government to come to their rescue, Akpewva said; “we don’t know what will become of us if they return. They left a warning that they will soon return.

“The invaders said that Ovre-Eku, which they call Iwevbo (meaning Urhobo settlement) is in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo state therefore, we should leave, whereas the Ovre-Eku community belongs to us the Urhobo people in Ethiope Local Government Area of Delta state.

“Our forefathers deforested the land and found the community and named it Ovre-Eku, not Iwevbo. Ovre-Eku is not in Edo state”.

Alleging that the invaders were led by some persons (names withheld), he said they have been living in the community with fear since the attack two days ago. He added that they have reported the matter to the police.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government council, Mrs Faith Majemite, said some of the suspects have been arrested by the police.

She said the local government council was on top of the matter, adding that the council was doing everything within its limits to protect the lives and property of the Ovre-Eku community.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the matter for allegedly promoting native war.

Saying the suspects were arrested with one pump action and two double barrel guns, she said the suspects have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: