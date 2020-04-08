DELSUTH faults report, says it never lamented on face masks shortage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following report published in one of the mainstream media, not Vanguard, that DELSUTH doctors complained about shortage of face masks and other medical equipment’s, the management on Wednesday faulted the report, noting that nothing of such happened in the hospital.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Dr. N.E Okolugbo MBBS(Benin)FMCORL,FWACS, FICS CMAC/Director of Clinical Services and Training, exclusively sent to Vanguard, the Management of DELSUTH, led by Dr. Onome Ogueh, stated that despite the worldwide shortage of PPE’s, DELSUTH with the support of Delta State Government has had constant supply of face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment which the management has consistently made available for use by their staff during this pandemic period.

Part of the statement reads: “Management has developed a screening protocol for the COVID 19 in DELSUTH which has been followed strictly with triage centers established at all clinics /ward entrances as well as the main hospital gate. This is to ensure that suspected cases are identified whilst making sure that some form of clinical services delivery continues within the hospital.

“Management is aware that the State Government is planning remuneration for all staff involved in the COVID 19 response team.

“Management is also in the process of discussing with an insurance company to provide cover for staff involved in the COVID 19 response team.

“We expect all hands to be on deck at this critical period and we are counting on all members of staff to support management in this process.”

