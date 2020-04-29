Kindly Share This Story:

Dear God,

Kikaose was only 18 years old when you called her home on April 12, 2017, under very tragic and questionable circumstances. My family and I could have been bitter, but we are people of faith. And the holy book reminds us that we can’t question you – God, while admonishing that in every situation, we should give thanks.

So we thank you God for giving us the privilege to be the father, mother, senior sister and junior sister to Kikaose – an angel who passed through this earth, but now in “that secret place with Jesus”. Her daily jottings in the dairy have formed the nucleus of a new book Beyond Loss & Grief, The Passage of Kikaose Ebiye-Onyibe; A Survivor’s Manual For Coping With The Loss of A Loved One” hitherto scheduled to be launched on her posthumous 22nd birthday on the 29th day of April 2020.

Lord, we can see that three years after Kikaose’s sad departure, most of her friends and mates in the university of Birmingham law degree program have now graduated with law degrees and some have passed the English Bar and Nigerian bar examinations and are now qualified as lawyers – a professional calling that Kikaose had aspired and worked assiduously to attain.

By now, Kikaose might have even been enrolled for the master’s degree program in Havard university law school in fulfilment of the pact that we both made as she was commencing her law degree program in the University of Birmingham in 2015.

“You get the grade, I get the fees”.

But the lofty dreams that Kikaose held aloft for those two-plus years that she spent in Birmingham, have become unfulfilled and unfulfillable after she suddenly received the Great Call from you, the Almighty God.

The book written in Kikaose’s honour and aimed at helping present and future victims cope with loss and grief will be launched at a more auspicious time.

Merciful God, we thank you for the privilege to be able to wish Kikaose happy posthumous birthday today. May the soul of our dearest Angel Kikaose, continue to Rest in Peace until we meet on the day of rapture.

