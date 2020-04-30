Davido pens heart warming message to celebrate Chioma on her birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has penned a heartwarming message to celebrate his fiancée and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland, on her birthday.

This was on a post he shared via his Instagram page, @davido official page on Thursday morning.

The DMW Records CEO posted a beautiful photo of Chioma and described his yet-to-be-wife as the strongest woman he has ever met in his life.

According to the ‘Blow my mind’ crooner, the lockdown has disrupted plans to turn the city upside down.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!!

!!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO 💪🏿”, he added.

In January 2018, Davido made it known to the world that he was in a relationship after he took the chef to a private family event in Ede, Osun state.

After the trip to Osun state, Davido and Chioma became an item as he showed her off on social media as the relationship became an admiration to his fans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the would-be husband announced his intention to marry Chioma in 2020.

He also shared pictures of his introduction ceremony with Chioma’s family, asking friends to get set for the big event. (NAN)

