CVSF inaugurates N1bn coronavirus intervention fund

Chairman of the Presidential Committee of the Victims of Terrorism Support Fund, Theophilus Danujma, has inaugurated a six-man/1 billion coronavirus intervention fund.

He explained that although many frontline COVID-19 states don’t have Victims of Terrorism or Internally displaced Persons as there are in North-East of Nigeria, which form the focal geographical areas of the VSF Programs, VSF nevertheless will commence its preliminary intervention with bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, garri, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and essential hygiene products in 6 states namely: Lagos, Borno, Ogun, Taraba, Yobe, Adamawa and the FCT – Abuja.

– VSF not making any cash donations –

A statement by the VSF Presidential Committee reads;

“Our VSF Auditors will be on ground to receive and count all items from suppliers at designated locations in the 7 States before we formally hand over to States.

“We’ve set up a robust Monitoring & Evaluation plan to ensure these materials reach our actual target – THE POOR & DEPRIVED PEOPLE OF NIGERIA.”

VSF list of donations

1. FOOD

Rice – 10kg

Beans – 10kg

Garri for Lagos & Ogun- 10kg

Maize for the North -10kg

Veg Oil – 4 Litres

Salt – 2kg

2. MEDICALS

-PRIMARY CARE

A. Pain Medicine/Analgesics.

B. Multivitamins

C. Anti-Malarial

D. Oral Dehydration Solutions.

SECONDARY CARE.

A. Anti-Hypertension

B. Anti-Diabetes. –

DEVICES

A. Electronic Sphygmomanometer for BP Checks.

B. Urinalysis for Blood Sugar Checks.

3. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT & ESSENTIAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS

A. Respirator N95 Surgical Masks for Healthcare Workers in the Treatment/Isolation Centres

B. Normal Face Masks for Citizens

C. Latex Gloves for Healthcare Workers and Citizens

D. Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizers 100mls and 500mls

E. Harpic Toilet Cleaners 200mls

F. Jik Bleach Disinfectant 250mls

G. Dettol Tablet Soap for Handwashing 55gsms

H. Dettol Liquid 15mls Sachet in Rolls & 75mls Mini Bottles

