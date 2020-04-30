Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

As the world continued to lament and find a cure for the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic that has shutdown the economy of the world, a Civil Society Organisation known as Act for Positive Transformation Initiative has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Anti-Corruption agencies to investigate and prosecute the alleged mismanagement of NDDC COVID-19 intervention project which is meant to ease the sufferings or the people of Niger Delta.

In a statement signed by Kolawole Johnson, Head, Directorate of Research & Programs, ACT., Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, the group alleged that a member of the Interim Management Committee, has been enmeshed in an alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the people of Niger Delta.

The organisation calls on all anti-graft agencies to investigate and subsequently prosecute those found wanting in the act of corruption especially now that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration goal is to clean the mess in the region.

“We call on the anti-corruption agencies to rise to the occasion to save whatever is left in the account of the commission.

“This serves as a SOS call to the National Assembly to act in the interest of the people. The time is now. The commission, as presently constituted, is like a rotten mackerel by moonlight, it shines and stinks.

“We call on the Ministry of Finance, CBN and the Accountant General Office to make public all NDDC transactions from the TSA account in the last two months”.

Vanguard

