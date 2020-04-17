Cross River college of health workers suspend strike

Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) in Cross River College of Health Technology, Calabar, on Friday, suspended their indefinite strike.

The workers embarked on the strike last month to protest the suspension of its Consolidated Polytechnic and Colleges of Education and Academic Salary Structure by the state government.

A statement signed by the Chairman of ASUP, Mr Okon Ekpo, and SSANIP Chairman, Mr. Effangha Archibong, said the unions suspended the strike on humanitarian grounds.

They said the decision took effect from April 16.

The unions added that the strike was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic which had entered a dangerous and devastating phase of community transmission pattern in some cities in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The suspension of the strike is to enable the college, which is a frontline public health institution in the state, to join efforts and resources with very honest and well-meaning people and institutions to sincerely contain the virus in the state.

“The community transmission pattern of spread of the COVID-19 requires honest, positive and evidence-based action devoid of sentiments or propaganda.

“Since we are already better positioned and have been demonstrating such capacity, we cannot fold our arms and watch at this perilous time.

“Accordingly, we hereby direct all our members to resume duty with immediate effect from Friday 17th April 2020.” (NAN)

Vanguard

