Cross River State COVID-19 responses has benefited from the 25million Naira donation by Founder and Chairman of Davandy Group of Nigeria, Chief Dr. Asuquo Ekpenyong to Cross River State Government to help Combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

The donation which is said to be the first form an individual, was received by the State Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade in Government house who ceremoniously transferred same to the State Commissioner for Health and Chairman Cross River State Covid-19 Taskforce Dr Betta Edu, Commissioner for Finance and Secretary of the Taskforce Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr and DG CRSPHCDA, Dr Janet Ekpenyong DG SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa amongs others.

His Excellency Senator Prof Ben Ayade who was elated eulogise the elder statesman for his steadfastness and kind gesture to the state in trying times like this. He used the opportunity to call on all prominent men, organizations and private firms to emulate Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The Chairman of Davandy Group, Chief Dr. Asuquo Ekpenyong who praised the Governor for his timely intervention of shutting down the state border’s and easing the pains of citizenry through his direct food supply to the vulnerable Cross Riverians as effect of stay at home order. According to him 10million Naira will go for provision of food to residents across the State with 5000 hand sanitizers, 75,000 face/Nose Masks among other medical supplies valued at 15million Naira.

The Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu expressed her appreciation to the generosity of Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong for his selfless effort in assisting the State to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Edu said this was the first support from an indigenous individual. She promised that the funds will be properly utilised to check the effect of the COVID-19, reposition the health care sector and further help booster the health care system while providing welfare for citizens and relief materials during this outbreak of Covid-19.

She praised the Governor for his proactive effort which she discribed as wholistic and unique and has lead to a COVID -19 free state amidst neighboring states and country with high number of reported cases.

