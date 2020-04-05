Covid19 Virus: The path to reformation, regulation and recovery for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

In John Kennedy’s day, the dire threat to the Earth was a Nuclear fallout among world powers, especially between the United States of America and Russia with their allies, and in our time, it became global warming. But, most recently, and now with us, is a virus that holds a greater havoc than the threats of Nuclear warfare and Green house gases put together, the Covid-19 Pandemic, which like never before, has put to a halt, the Earth’s activities, and poses a newer danger to communal living and economic prosperity.

If at the closure of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still alive, one won’t be thankful for not have contracted the virus, but, for surviving the deluge of precautionary messages, and the grace to hold on to the vestige of hope, despite the proliferation of misery. Also, one would be thankful for the acquisition of a third eye, to look ahead into the next century, what kind of leadership and attitude is needed to move Nigeria forward.

As one looks into empty streets of Lagos, a boulevard of abandonment, and array of abundant network of roads, with no vehicles and humans to entertain the senses of sight and hearing; closed markets, and shutdown businesses, with a total closure of schools and religious centers, people rife with hunger in their houses, and with what daily bad News the media reel out, as if orchestrating a spiritual guild for heaven’s pilgrimage, after living this hell. It is after all clear that Nigeria’s leadership and its people were never ready for this long painful walk.

Our very poor Healthcare system, barely good enough to carter for health emergencies, our poor military we can’t even fend for, and very poor political leadership and lack of good policies, that will protect and provide for the well-being of Nigerians in terms of urgency, which in normal sense are a priori for the prosperity of any nation and the acquirement of civilization, has revealed to us and to the world once more, how exposed and left out Nigeria has been in the scheme of things.

Though, with a clear visual rhetorics, one can look beyond the meltdown and nemesis of political subterfuge, and scientific collusion, to draft out a synopsis for the next stage after now, and reorganize a people stigmatized by the aftermaths of the infamous Corona virus, that will abandon the glorious days of our social coexistence to face a new challenge of sustaining distance in an overcrowded planet, and learning to sustain development.

Now, the big questions would be, what lessons have we learnt, or should we learn, and, what should the future of Nigeria look like, if by dumb luck we survive this dire assault from a burgeoning virus that hold sway over our small planet?

THE FUTURE OF MORALITY OVER RELIGION

There is a big lesson to learn from the Covid19 virus opprobrium, that every human can coexist together, and live for a common struggle irrespective of religion and ethnicity. Moral discipline can thrive outside religion. Churches, Mosques etc, are just like every other groups organized to help develop peaceful and enjoyable living in the society. If you think otherwise, how come religion has not restored the moral sense of a people grown too worldly, and has helped eclipsed the sense of modesty in a rotten earth?

For two weeks now in parts of Nigeria, the doors of religious centres; Churches, Mosque, and others have been closed from religious faithfuls, as everyone has been forced to stay put in their homes to avoid spread of the Covid-19 virus. Though, It is still too early to weigh the long-term effect of living without attending religious meetings, but, it is enough time to understand that morality can survive without religion. That religion, is only one of humanity’s social artifacts, humans idea devised to enhance social relations and communality.

Overtime, we have seen the paroxysms of bloody and costly debacle of one religion against another. We have seen immorality reached a frightening height, crimes, social deviancy portrayed by members of religious groups.

As we look forward to a future of mutual growth despite religious divisions, we must begin to reconcile morality with our reality.

THE PATH TO REFORMATION, REGULATION AND RECOVERY

Another big lesson to learn, especially by the Elite, is that there is an urgent need for the reformation of basic systems and structure of the country. An eloquent call for Nigeria politicians for moderation of lifestyle, compassion for the people they lead, renewal of commitment to build and develop the Health, Social, and Economic sectors of the country, and most importantly, cooperation among the lines of class, ethnicity, religion and ideology. And we must ensure that political conflicts are moderated by overriding purpose.

This most basic lessons must not be lost among our policy makers and administrators, especially those that have made themselves a dangerously structured dam that block the sewage of social progress, who embezzle and squander public wealth meant for society’s growth.

Nigerian graduates should not see themselves as among the helpless masses. They should not have a primordial attachment to being in favour of those who count themselves as cheated and helpless. Educated young people must disabuse themselves of being addicts of privileges, that make them remain comfortable in a ‘Npower’ system, contrived to make them beggars in their own country, where their rightful meal is taken, and then, are spoon-fed from its crumbs.

In times as this, those who have received higher education, have a duty to sweat and toil within their fields of learning and experience, to find and offer social, economic, financial, scientific ,philosophical, and spiritual dimensions to help the country.

As we look forward to the closure of this chapter on a painful international episode, and uncalled for holiday brought to us by Covid19, Nigeria, and its people must begin to look within itself and without, and rise up to her challenges, to intentionally seek growth and prosperity.

This is an opportunity for you Nigeria, rise up Now!

