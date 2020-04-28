COVID19: Nasarawa quarantines over 200 travellers from high-risk states

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the increasing cases of COVID 19 in the country, Nasarawa state Government has quarantined over 200 persons that entered the state from high-risk states with suspected novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 Taskforce disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the update of measures taken to contain the spread of the virus in the state in lafia.

Speaking, the state commissioner of health, Abdulkarim Kana explained that over 200 people from high-risk states were intercepted and quarantined in the last three weeks of the partial lockdown.

He said that based on the directive by Governor Abdullahi Sule, travellers from states with a lot of confirmed cases were intercepted and quarantined at the state Polytechnic in Lafia.

“Samples from some of them were taken for testing and the results turn out negative.

Those whose results turned negative were released and we are still waiting for the rest of the results.,” the commissioner declared.

On his parts, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Lunge who spoke on behalf of the security agencies stated that over 400 persons were arrested and prosecuted for violating the lockdown order by the government within the period under review.

According to the CP, security operatives would ensure that the directive by the federal government on interstate travel order is enforced except those on essential duty.

CP Lunge who warned residents against violating the government order advised the people to adhere strictly to the government directives on lockdown and restriction of movement in the best interest of peace and unity.

Also peaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dogo Shammah announced that the state government would roll out more palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

He added that the state government had received 40 trucks of rice, sugar, and maize from a private donor and would soon distribute them to the people.

stressing further that the government would has taken a position to update the public thrice a week on development concerning COVID-19 in the state.

