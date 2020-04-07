COVID19: Activist hails Okowa for establishing food bank

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

Human rights activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for setting up the Delta Food Bank as part of measures to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by the state government as a result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The state government had on Monday announced that it had established a food bank in the state.

Mulade who spoke to journalists in Warri on Tuesday said that the State Food Bank was a welcome development, pointing out that many people are passing through untold hardship as a result of the Coronavirus across the globe.

He commended Governor Okowa for taking the bull by the horns and listening to the yearning of Deltans by reaching out directly to people

According to him; “I want to clearly state that, today we are faced with CORONAVIRUS HUNGER, which is more dangerous than the Coronavirus health challenges because you need to be alive to fight the health problems and I want to sincerely commend the Government of Delta State for taking this bold and proactive steps to save lives and to cushion the suffering of Deltans.”

Comrade Mulade who is the Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri southwest LGA of Delta, also appealed to Governor Okowa to personally monitor the distribution of the food items so as to reach the vulnerable and poor household devoid of Party interest and politics, adding that; “We are currently faced with human hunger, not political campaigns or rallies, therefore all hands must be on deck to overcome this global health pandemic irrespective of party affiliations because lives are more important to be saved now”.

However, Comrade Mulade who is also the National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, implored all Deltans to give maximum support and cooperation to the Foodbank committee chaired by Governor Okowa to enable them deliver on its mandate to Deltans without party interest.

“Our State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa at this trying time must be encouraged, supported in prayers for us to collectively overcome this dangerous health pandemic which is not a respecter of person or personality.

“I want to strongly re-emphasise my appeal to Governor Okowa to kindly consider and fully involve our Traditional Institutions (Royal Fathers) who are more closer and have direct affection to their people than political structures. This strategy I strongly believe to the best of my knowledge will help and give credibility to the Government in the process of reaching out to its grassroot citizens and the receiving communities can monitor and collect their legitimate share, if not political office holders will hijack and resell the items back to the suffering Deltans and other Nigerians”, he added.

