COVID-19: UBTH commences mass production of sanitizers for staff

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has commenced mass production of liquid soap and hand sanitizers for staff.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Benin.

Obaseki, who was represented at the forum by the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of UBTH, Prof. Casmir Omuemu, said the people that had tested positive for the disease should be in an isolation center in a hospital.

He said: “We produce over 1,000 bottles of sanitizers daily for staff.

“We are really getting prepared to deal with this pandemic in the country. Everybody has to put in his or her effort to fight this disease; this fight is not for only hospitals.

“We appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to join us in this battle and support the hospital in the fight of this pandemic.

“As the numbers of victims of the pandemic increase so also we except that equipment should increase.

“Presently in the hospital, we have 12 beds that have been activated and we also have an extra space which can be expounded to accept a total of 40 patients.

“The professionals that handle COVID-19 patients were already trained before the pandemic, others staff have also been trained in the hospital and there’s no doubt about their competence.

“We have a regular pattern of fumigating the hospital from end to end, especially areas where suspected patients who have COVID-19 are kept.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: