COVID-19:PSN threatens to withdraw services over incessant harassment in Akwa Ibom

….Donates palliatives, sanitizers to the less-privileged homes

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Akwa Ibom State Branch has threatened to halt pharmaceutical services over alleged incessant harassment of Health Professionals on essential duties by security operatives in the state.

State Chairman of PSN, Dr Akwaowo Akpabio made this assertion while donating palliatives to the less privileged to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The PSN chairman called for the stoppage of the incessant harassment of health professionals on essential duties and threatened to withdraw pharmacists and pharmaceutical services if the harassment continues.

He decried the ill-treatment and embarrassment of health professionals who are front line health care providers in this time of COVID-19 outbreak.

He sympathized with the NMA Chairman, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko over being blocked by the police and subsequent refusal of passage even when he going to discharging official duties and responsibilities to the people of the state at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

He urged the law enforcement officers to apologize to the NMA Chairman and indeed all doctors and other health professionals in the state as such nonchalant attitude was capable of demoralizing health care professionals and affect their efficiency inpatient care at hospitals.

Dr Akwaowo and members of the PSN also donated food items and sanitizers produced by the association to the St Anthony’s Destitute Centre, Uyo; Daughters of Charity Providence Home Adiaha Obong, Uyo and other indigent individuals in the state capital.

At Daughters Of Charity Providence home, the representative of the administrator, Rev Sister Theresa Thaddeus thanked the PSN for the act of benevolence, stating that the number of food items presented was beyond their expectation.

She revealed that the beloved home founded by Irish Missionaries in 1663 was in Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and other parts of the state to service the needs of the needy.

Vanguard

