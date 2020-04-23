Kindly Share This Story:

The Yomi-Sholoye Foundation in conjunction with the New Serap Initiative has distributed over 5000 relief packages to vulnerable people in some areas of Lagos State including Somolu-Bariga, Satellite Town, Ajah among others to cushion the effects of the stay at home order.

Speaking during the distribution of the relief packages to the representatives of the Community Development Associations, CDA, the religious bodies, the traditional leaders, Councillors and other major stakeholders in the areas for onward transmission to the vulnerable and the needy within the community, Dr. Mrs. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye opined that these set of representatives will be able to reach out to the vulnerable in the community, as they are closer to them.

According to her, the stimulus relief package which includes Rice, Beans, Garri, Bread, Semovita, cash donations to mention a few, were to be shared amongst the vulnerable people in the selected areas.

She urged the community members to continue to obey all the precautionary measures such as regular hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing, and directives as stated by the Lagos State government so as to curb the spread of this deadly disease.

“The importance of social distancing, hand washing, use of sanitizers, coughing into the elbow, use of nose mask and other precautionary measures given by medical experts to contain the spread of coronavirus, is for the good of all and not a display of wealth as some people see the virus as wealthy men disease,” she said.

Yomi-Sholoye, who is also the Convener of the New Serap Initiative, urged the handlers of the relief packages to do it right; saying, “I beg you to ensure that all these packages get to the right set of people in your various communities” as this will go a long way to ameliorate their suffering especially in times like this that they can not go out to source for their means of livelihood.

She commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu for taking bold steps to contain the spread of the disease in the state and the Nation by extension and also lauded various individuals, cooperate bodies, wealthy Nigerians for financial support by bringing succor to Nigerians.

She enjoined Lagosians as well as Nigerians as a whole not to relent in prayers to God to heal the land /world at large and obey the constituted authorities of the measures put in place to combat the COVID-19.

Some of the concerned residents in the communities could not but burst into tears as they never thought they could be remembered by a foundation who has no Anterior motive not shared the food item based on religion or political affiliation, thus, advised other wealthy individuals to borrow a leaf from Dr. Yomi-Sholoye foundation and New Serap Initiative.

The Bishop of the New Serap Church, Bishop Femi Adepoju who applauded the various communities visited for their reception, appealed to them not to resell the food items to their neighbors but rather give freely if they have more than enough. He also commended the Press for their resilient service and good reportage of Covid19 and how they have put their lives at risk for the safety of millions of Nigerians.

