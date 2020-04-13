COVID-19 won’t end till world goes on compulsory holiday ― Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the coronavirus pandemic would not end until God proves to the world that He is God.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain on guard and not to be ‘unwise amid the Coronavirus pandemic.’

Preaching in a brief Easter service message titled: “A New Beginning” Adeboye said: “My God is not dead. He is alive and He is in control.”

Adeboye said: “We will remain on guard. We are not out of the wood yet. I want to assure you that your tomorrow will be alright.”

He said that although some other prophets had predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would end at the end of March, he said God told him that there would be Coronavirus until the world goes on a compulsory holiday in recognition of His supremacy over the entire earth.

Adeboye said: “Some said there will be a seven-day rain after which the end of COVID 19 shall be wiped out by rain, but I told my children and the true children of God that Coronavirus will not die.

“God told your papa, who is not a prophet, but a pastor, that the virus will be there until the whole world has had a compulsory holiday. Until he proves to the whole world that he is God. He wants to prove to the world that he is in charge. Some people don’t know how to slow down and God knows how to apply brakes.

“I want to assure you that tomorrow will be alright. I hope you are enjoying your holiday because I am,” Adeboye said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: