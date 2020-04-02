Covid-19: Wike lifts punitive curfew on parts of Port Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

* Recalls suspended council boss

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has lifted the punitive curfew he imposed on parts of Port Harcourt metropolis in sustained Rivers state’s aggressive measures to check spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Wike had on 30 March imposed the 24hr curfew from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba localities of Port Harcourt metropolis in anger over perceived residents’ violation of his order on closure of markets.

The Governor in a Thursday evening broadcast said the lifting or the curfew takes effect on Friday, April 3, 2020, following widespread residents outcry on alleged abuses and brutality on perceived defaulters by security operatives including court arraignment and remand in correctional center of over 200 suspected violators.

Wike also lifted the suspension of Solomon Eke, Chairman Obio/Akpor Local Government Area along with his deputy whose locality much of the defaulting residents’ were found.

He said the recall of Eke should however, “Serve as a warning to Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers who will allow markets to be open in their areas.”

He further said, “All Borders and Markets in the state remain closed. Residents of Mgbuosimini-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting Government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences.”

“Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing”

On widespread calls for palliative over the pandemic, he said, “Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect. International Oil Companies operating in the state should support government by donating towards containment of the virus.”

To Rivers populace, he said, “The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported. As we continue to put in our best as humanly possible, we expect Almighty God will intervene and wipe away this plague from our midst.”

