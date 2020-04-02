COVID-19: Why elderly, children, youths should be careful — Research

Kindly Share This Story:

Based on research, the new decade started with a global health scare that has troubled individuals and strong nations of the world. COVID-19.

This virus causes illnesses in animals or humans with symptoms around respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome.

According to Project for Human Development, “Some people who might be infected might not show any of its more prominent symptoms like dry cough, aches, and pains, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea, headache among others.

“World Health Organization, WHO, studies show that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets. Hence, it has been advised for people to stay clear of crowded areas such as airports, bus or train stations, markets, etc. Whenever a need arises for such, it is important to be adequately protected with face masks while avoiding physical contact to a great extent”, it stated.

While it is true that lives were lost in the process, many lives were also saved as a result of proper treatment, timely treatment as well. It is hereby advised that once you start experiencing headaches, pains, fever, dry cough, catarrh or sore throat, immediately go to the hospital to be checked and treated effectively. However, people including the elderly, children, youths are prone to COVID-19.

Elderly: Age group of 60 years and above is more prone to the risk of COVID-19 due to the weakly state of their immune system. It is advisable for them to be more cautious and avoid crowded places as well.

Children: Studies show that no young children have died due to COVID-19. Research is still ongoing as to the cause. However, it is advisable that children tend to keep their hygiene status by washing hands properly or with the use of sanitizers where water and soap are unavailable. Lately, parents have panicked about the health of their children in school especially when it relates to hygiene. As such, some schools have started shutting down in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Youth: While the youth are seen to be more active and mobile, their activities make it easier for an infected youth to spread the diseases effortlessly.

Although it is nearly impossible for some working-class group to stay at home, it is however advised to opt for such an option as a precaution means. Most organizations interested in the well being of their citizens are also leaving such an option open.

Daily Precaution

Every life is important and staying healthy is the right track that gets us to our destination.

Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Live Intentionally.

Washing hands properly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Using sanitizers in which the alcohol content is at least 60%

Avoiding or reducing handshakes in the public

Staying away from crowded places

