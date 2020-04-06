COVID-19: We’ve tightened surveillance at entry points over fake Chloroquine, says NAFDAC

Kindly Share This Story:

Warns importers, wholesalers, retailers against patronising drug

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Monday, said it had tightened its surveillance in all ports of entry to avert importation of fake Chloroquine currently in circulation.

The fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets, manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China, according to the agency, was labeled with “NAFDAC No.: 028060.”

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement warning both importers, wholesalers, and retailers against patronising the drugs said the agency had equally heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to prevent its distribution and sale.

The NAFDAC boss informed that her agency was alerted of the dangerous drug by the World Health Organisation, WHO, which said the tablets were in circulation in Cameroon.

“The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1000 tablets.

“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death.”

“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labeled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug.

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug.

“Healthcare providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine,” she further said.

According to her, anyone in possession of the fake chloroquine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office.

