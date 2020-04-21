Covid-19: We’re yet to receive FG’s support — Akwa Ibom Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

As the nation battles the rampaging fury of Covid -19 pandemic, with the attendant strain the management of the virus has put on the resources of State governments across the nation, Akwa Ibom State our investigations have revealed has yet to receive the financial support from the Federal Government, which reports say, most states have already received.

According to the Chairman of the State’s Covid-19 Management Committee, Dr.Emmanuel Ekuwem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, “ we have heard and read published reports that some funds have been released to some state governments across the nation to support them in their efforts to stem the spread of the virus. We wish to commend the Federal Government for this laudable initiative. However, Akwa Ibom State has, as of today, not received any support from the Federal Government. We remain optimistic that soon, Akwa Ibom State will get its own share of the palliative.”

The Chairman commended the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for the huge resources he has expended so far to ensure that the right amenities, such as the isolation centre with over 13 ventilators at the Ibom Specialist Hospital complete with modern beds, which he acquired, the ICU Centre which is world-class, the construction of a 300-bed isolation centre at Methodist Hospital Ituk, Mbang which he inspected yesterday and is expected to be ready soon, the other isolation centre at Ikot Ekpene among other world-class amenities.

He also commended the people of Akwa Ibom State for obeying the measures put together by the State Government, especially the lockdown to help reduce the spread of the virus, the palliatives the Governor approved to be distributed throughout the over 300 villages in State. “This is a deeply compassionate Governor whose vision for food sufficiency and healthcare has borne fruits for the benefit of the people of the State at a time like this. Together, we will defeat this virus and life will soon return to normalcy” the Chairman has stated.

