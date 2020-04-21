COVID-19: Wearing of face masks now compulsory in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns against large gatherings during Ramadan

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, declared that the enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places in the state will commence next week.

Sanwo-Olu said this during a statewide media briefing on the fight against the COVID-19 in the state at the State House, Marina.

He said the measure will help to further prevent the spread of the virus.

Also, he disclosed that over one million locally-made face masks have been contracted out to tailors locally and will be distributed during the week.

He said: “From next week, we are going to enforce the wearing of face mask in public places. Over a million have been commissioned to tailors and will be distributed during the week.”

On the number of recorded deaths as a result of the virus, he urged the citizens not to panic, saying: “It is important we do not panic, this pandemic will be over and a sizeable number of our people will get well.”

“The society should desist from stigmatisation. Once certified negative, they are free to join their families and society. We are hoping to open two isolation centres at the Landmark Centre and Gbagada.

“We have seen an increase in infected people from our neighbouring countries. We have a responsibility to take care of them and they are in our isolation centre. The increase in numbers is evidence of our strategy to rip off the virus.

“We have seen that people that are suspected to have the virus have declined to present themselves or going to private hospitals. The isolation centres are not death centres,” he said.

Warns against large gatherings during Ramadan

Similarly, the governor warned Muslims to adhere strictly to existing directive against large gatherings during the Ramadan period, vowing that violators would be dealt with accordingly.

He said: “As the Ramadan period approaches, we urge Muslims to make hygiene and social distancing top priority as we will be very strict with the rule. We urge you to pray at home, God is everywhere. Any large gathering is unacceptable. We expect to see full compliance.”

The State government also announced that the Ramadan edition of the emergency neighbourhood food markets for residents of the State essentially to address the problem associated with the lockdown and the promotion of social distancing in the fight against the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 in the state will commence, tomorrow, Wednesday, 22nd April 2020.

