COVID- 19 – We will deal decisively with officers who extorts money — Police AIG

Kindly Share This Story:

As Police allegedly brutalises at closed border towns in southwest

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday vowed to deal decisively with any of its officers manning closed borders in the southwest States who engage in extortion, brutality, and other unprofessional misdemeanors.

Assistance Inspector General of Police( AIG) in charge of Oyo, Osun, and Ondo State Mr. Bashir Makama made the vow in Akure during a tour of the state.

Recall that the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu had expressed concern over allegations of bribery at the border town after its closure by the government to stem the spread of COVID -19 pandemic in the state.

Apparently, sounding a note of warning to his officers manning the border towns, the police chief said “any officer caught in an uncivilised manner or other act of official misconduct will have to face disciplinary action from the police authority.

Makama warned its officers and men against extortion and abuse of power while enforcing the lockdown orders by government to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingbto him ” lt had become imperative to all the officers manning the border town to shun act of indecency, brutality and unprofessional.

“We have warned our officers several occasions and they all know the rules and regulations of Nigeria Police but whoever that goes against the rules is doing so at his own peril.

“I am sure they are aware of what happened to the officers that were caught in Lagos and whoever that is seen would be dealt with accordingly.

“So, whoever that does that here, and is caught would have to face the music. And our position on disciplinary measures is still static”.

Makama promised the people of the state that criminal elements including miscreants would not be allowed to infiltrate through the borders using the opportunity of the lockdown to perpetrates evil in the zones.

He said that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, had given matching orders to all police subordinates to ensure the maximum control of men and officers under them during the Conoravirus pandemic.

The AIG, asked the people of the state ” to be law abiding by ensuring that they adhere strictly to the orders issued by the government to stem the spread of the pandemic.

“While we are ensuring this, we would make sure that nobody’s right is trampled upon and we will also make sure that the instructions is followed for our good and in the interest of the state”.

Earlier, the state police commissioner, Undie Adie, said his officers have been deployed to the border towns to ensure compliance to government directives. End

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: