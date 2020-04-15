Covid 19: We ‘ve resolved issue of maltreatment in China, says Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

…commends diplomat who stood by affected Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians in China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been resolved.

It will be recalled that the Speaker had in a reaction to a viral video on social media showing Chinese officials subjecting some Nigerians resident in China to inhuman treatment which included another 14 days of quarantine after an initial first round, and seizing their passports met with the nation’s ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian on Friday in Abuja last week.

The Speaker who confronted the Ambassador with the protest video of the incidence where a Nigerian official was seen challenging Chinese officials over the unhealthy treatment meted out to Nigerians in China had stated that the inhuman acts on Nigerians must be addressed forthwith.

He asked Pingjian to relate with his home country in a bid to resolving the issue and get to back the House on Tuesday this week.

He said: “The diplomatic relationships between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens, and we should not compromise it.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries.

“The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others. We will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatize the whole country.

“It appears that’s what happened in this case. You can’t use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire community in China.

“We are glad you are looking into it but we are hoping to have it at least by Tuesday.

“It is better we nip it in the bud so that it doesn’t escalate to another level. So, by Tuesday, if you have the information to give us, if steps have been taken, let’s talk about it and let’s see the way forward”.

Exactly one week after, the Speaker to his Facebook page to announce that the discrepancy which was trailed by widespread condemnation had been sorted out.

Gbajabiamila did not however give details.

“I’ m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been sorted out between both countries. The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrongdoing by citizens of other countries.

“It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China.

“I spoke with the Acting Consul General, Mr Razak Lawal whose robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China went viral and I salute the gentleman diplomat for his dedication to duty and his patriotism”, the Speaker wrote.

