COVID-19: We are yet to receive any support from FG — Abia Govt

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia state government has said it is yet to receive any support from the federal government in the fight against COVID-19.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed in a statement, explained that no single grain of rice or any other foodstuff has been received by the state from the federal government.

He stated that the state government procured the rice and other foodstuff distributed to the needy through the churches and added Abia has procured more than 8,000 bags of 50kg rice and other items such as beans, yam, face masks, and hand sanitizers.

The Commissioner who is a member of the State Management on COVID-19 also dismissed reports that the National Centre for Disease Control, NDCD, is constructing the new isolation center at Ogbor Hill, Aba, stressing that the project is 100% funded by Abia State Government.

“Our state has also not received any money from the social investment fund. All the palliative food distributions are done in Abia State, as well as the construction of new isolation centers, which are projects of Abia State government.

The State government is investing all the resources required in preparing our isolation centers, provision of PPEs, ventilators, etc for the safety and protection of our people against COVID-19.

It is also not true that the NCDC is constructing the Isolation centre at Ogbor Hill, the project is 100% funded by the state government. No single living Abian is contributing one kobo to the construction and equipping of the new isolation center.

“No single grain of rice or any other food stuff has been received by the state from the federal government. Abia State Government procured the rice and other foodstuff distributed to the needy through the churches. So far, we have procured over 8,000 bags of 50kg rice and other items such as beans, yam, face masks, hand sanitizers. We have also distributed the 2,000 cartons of Indomie noodles donated by Chrisnak.”

He further stated that the distribution of second batch of palliatives has commenced and would run throughout the lockdown period, stressing that the batch will take care of the aged, traditional rulers and presidents general of communities in the state.

