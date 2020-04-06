Covid 19: Visiting Chinese doctors must be properly monitored to avoid regrets — Delta Rep

Kindly Share This Story:

…says linking 5G network to coronavirus was outrageous

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, Hon. Ben Igbakpa has asked the Nigeria authorities to properly monitor the visiting Chinese doctors in their activities to avoid regrets in the future.

He also stated that it was the importance to first subject them to 14 days protocols upon arrival.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday on the sideline of the meeting between Speaker Femi Gbajabimaila and the Federal Government represented by the two Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Mamora, Igbakpa who represents Ethiope East/Ethiope South feared that the Chinese had not totally come clean on the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that though the world needed each other to wrestle the virus, safety measures had to also be adopted.

Igbakpa also dismissed the speculation making the rounds that Coronavirus was caused by 5G technology.

He said: “The world actually needs each other. Everybody needs each other now. But my worry is the protocols. Medical doctors have died all over the world from this Covid 19. So, if they are coming, there is nothing wrong. We need all the support that we can get but they must be subjected to the protocols so that they don’t spoil what we have and the feat that we have achieved. Nigeria is doing very well. Our doctors are doing very well. So, if they are coming to add further to our expertise, then they should be subjected to the 14 days protocols so that they don’t cone and contaminate us. You don’t know it by their faces. That they are experts does not immune them to the virus.

“I belong to that school of thought that the Chinese may not have completely come clean on the virus but so long they are not coming to administer our hospitals, treat our patients but coming to upgrade some molecular laboratories; we have our experts too to work with them. If they must come, we must agree.

“God is the one helping Nigeria in this drive. It is not that we have fantastic medical facilities. It is only the personnel that we have. Nigerians are about the best in the world in terms of doctors but talk about the equipment, we don’t have. I think what we should do is to subject them to the 14 days protocols and have our experts too to work along with them so that they don’t come and drop what we will regret tomorrow in Nigeria.

“For me, I started my life as a computer operator and programmer, data entry operator in Lagos. So, I have been a tech enthusiast. I don’t see the relationship. If we are talking about cancer, due to radiation where somebody can say OK, it is possible if it is too much but to say 5G turning to Coronavirus is outrageous. It doesn’t make any sense.”\

