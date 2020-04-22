COVID-19: Versa Nigeria Limited Donates Bags of Rice, others to Kwara government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

More palliatives for the masses, residents in Kwara rolled into the hands of the state government on Wednesday, as Versa Nigeria Limited, an Agricultural expert with other interests in Real estate and Transportation handed over 60 bags of rice with tomato paste and other condiments for distribution.

The co-owners of the multinational company, Mustapha Olasunkanmi, and Ibrahim Toyeeb Ibitade operate hectares of lands where they grow vegetables, pepper among others on a farm near Igbaja in Ifelodun local government area of the state, while they also operate real estate and transportation businesses in Lagos.

One of the directors Mr. Ibrahim Toyeeb Ibitade speaking with journalists after handing over the items to Deputy governor, Chairman COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state, Mr. Kayode said the organization had been involved in giving back to the community before the current lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

Toyeeb said the company which has an investment of over N100M had spent about N20M on it to give back to the immediate where it operates and also the Kwara state government during the current lockdown.

He said,” We assisted the students in the community where we operate by paying for the entire NECO fees of fifty students. We have also refurbished a hospital in the community for effective use of the residents ”

Toyeeb also expressed the intention of the organization to partner with kwara state government in the areas of estate management and transportation.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, while receiving the items commended the kind gesture of the company saying that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

While assuring the organization that the items would be distributed to the vulnerable that they were meant for, said the government would not hesitate to support the company to grow in its future endeavors.

vanguard

