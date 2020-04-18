COVID-19: Uzodimma imposes dusk to dawn curfew in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the State in a fresh move to check the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19).

He did on Friday in an Executive Order No 001, 2020, saying the State is now on total lockdown because of COVID-19.

According to the Governor, the curfew starts from 6 am till 6 pm effective Saturday, April 18 “till further notice”.

Governor Uzodimma said he has an obligation to preserve the lives of Imo people and was committed to the enforcement of the total lockdown of movement of persons.

Consequently, all borders leading in and out of the state are shut till further notice.

Also, Imo indigenes returning from outside the state shall be made admitted on the condition proper identification and on condition that they subject themselves to test of the COVID-19 and are quarantined for 14 days before entering into the state.

Violators of the order would be made to undergo a seven day Community Service and a fine in lieu that would require Tricycle operators to pay N7000, motorcycle operators N7000, Border closure violators N10000, Cars N20000 and Trucks N50000.

Governor Uzodimma advised Imo people to take the Executive Order seriously as security operators are prepared to enforce it.

Recall that recently during one of his statewide broadcast Governor Uzodimma promised to relax the directives in COVID-19 or tighten them if occasion demands.

Vanguard

