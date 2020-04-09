Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon (Chief) Peter Uviejitobor, has donated food items worth millions of naira to constituents to cushion the effect of the ongoing restriction of movement order by the state government.

Hon Uviejitobor while handing over the items which include, bags of Rice, Beans and Garri to representatives of the thirty-two communities in Udu local government area, reminded the people that the lockdown order is for the best interest of all as it was a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Lawmaker appealed to the representatives of the communities, amongst whom were Chairmen of the town unions, to identify the most vulnerable in the localities and ensure the food items got to them.

Hon Uviejitobor who is the Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, also reminded the communities representatives of the need to distribute the food items across the board as it has nothing to do with political party affiliation.

He said as a Lawmaker, he represents everybody in Udu, stressing that the welfare and wellbeing of all would remain a great concern to him, in partnership with other critical stakeholders in the council area.

Hon Uviejitobor called on the people to strictly adhere to directives by the Delta State Government on restriction of movement as the only known cure of the dreaded coronavirus for now, is to stay safe.

The State House Member commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his swift response to unfolding events on the COVID-19, stressing that the proactiveness of the Governor’s led State Central Committee on Managing and Containing the Coronavirus pandemic In Delta, has helped to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Hon Uviejitobor appreciates the love of God on Deltans, particularly on the people of Udu State Constituency and prayed that the COVID-19 pandemic, presently ravaging the world will soon come to an end.

He charged his constituents to remain calm, law-abiding and prayerful, while government take further steps to ensuring peace, security and good governance of the state.

The representatives of the communities who spoke expressed appreciation to the Hon Uviejitobor for the donation of the food items across communities in Udu local government area.

They said the items would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the no movement order by the state government as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The representatives assured the Lawmaker that the food items would be distributed to those they are meant for and urged him to remain a good ambassador to the Udu people.

Vanguard

