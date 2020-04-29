COVID-19: US recorded one million cases because of much better testing ― Trump

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday boasted the country reported one million cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) because of the methodology it employed in testing.

Trump who was obviously reacting to critics’ comments on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation posted on his Twitter page; “The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!”

A former Democratic presidential candidate and Trump’s major opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, had asked: “Where are the damn tests”. Clinton was reacting to an earlier report that a Detroit health care worker dies after being denied coronavirus test 4 times.

The United States is currently the world’s epicentre of the coronavirus with 1,035,765 confirmed cases (as at 10:03am, April 29). This is more than eight hundred thousand higher than cases confirmed in Spain, the nation with the second-highest number of cases, 232,128. Aside from that, the US has also recorded the most death from the virus, even more than China.

US has recorded 59,266 fatalities; China reported a far lesser number of deaths, 4,633; while Italy with the second-highest number of deaths recorded 27,359. Spain recorded 23,822 so far.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

