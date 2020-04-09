Breaking News
COVID-19: US man arrested after beating mom over toilet paper

On 11:02 pm
A California man was arrested this week after allegedly punching his mother — who had apparently hidden the family’s stash of toilet paper because of his excessive use of the hot commodity.

Police were called to the family’s home in Saugus, north of Los Angeles, at 3:00 am Monday following a dispute over the whereabouts of the hygiene product, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told a local news service.

The argument between Adrian Yan and his mother escalated and he allegedly ended up punching her, Miller said. He was detained on suspicion of battery, she added.

The mother told deputies that she hid the toilet paper from her 26-year-old son because he used too much of it at a time when the product is in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller said the lockdown imposed across much of the country because of the virus has led to an increase in incidents of family violence.

“It was to be expected, it’s happening everywhere,” she said.

