COVID-19: US based Nigerian knocks FG, State govt over medical facilities

A United States-based Delta State indigene, Mr. Tommy Onovbiona, has queried the preparedness of both the Federal and Delta Government in curtailing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus COVID-19.

Onovbiona, said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

According to Onovbiona: “Do we have any standard hospital in Delta State or in Nigeria where people infected with this virus can go to for treatment and cure?

Recalling the case of his sister, Queen Omonode, who died along with four other school principals in an auto-crash in Delta State three years ago due to the poor medical facilities in Nigeria hospitals, Onovbiona recalled, “She was alive at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) without treatment. Her right shoulder was bandaged up with cardboard as she laid in intensive care unit ICU, dying for six days. UBTH refused to provide her medical records to the US hospital where she was going to be treated. The hospital could not provide any medical record, which the Florida Air Ambulance team needed to determine her flight survivability from Nigeria to Florida. Fast forward three years to now, nothing has changed to our health care system in Delta state or Nigeria as a country.”

Onovbiona said he hopes that COVID-19 will become a reality check for Nigerian government officials, who are now trapped at home unable to escape to Europe for medicare, with no welcome flights to anywhere and are now being forced to patronise the country’s dilapidated hospitals.

“This is the time for them to build state of art the hospitals. We need hospitals equipped to meet western standards. Incentives should be provided to attract the best workers (fully solar powered with standby generator for emergency use only – monthly testing to ensure that it is working properly) to show that we are capable as Deltans and as Nigerians,” he stated.

VANGUARD

