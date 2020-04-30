COVID-19 updates: Over 3 million cases with 228,000 deaths globally

Kindly Share This Story:

No end in sight as to when the world will finally break even from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic globally as about 3,232,061 cases have been recorded globally.

There have been over 228,504 deaths recorded also as that 10:00 am 30th April 2020.

About a third of the COVID-19 cases recorded globally have also recovered putting the figure at 1,007,865.

As at 11:55 pm 29th of April 2020, Nigeria alone recorded 196 new cases, which is about one of the highest numbers recorded in a single day in its COVID-19 daily update.

Nigeria has also recorded 51 deaths and 307 recovered cases.

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020

Lagos, being the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, has 931 confirmed cases.

The United States of America (USA) still tops the unpopular COVID-19 global chart by some miles with over 1,064,572 recorded cases. 61,669 deaths and 147, 411 recovered cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with some medical experts have projected that Nigeria is not anywhere near flattening the COVID-19 curve.

The NCDC projected on 17th, April 2020 that the virus will cut across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It took just two weeks for that prediction to come to pass as all states in Nigeria have now recorded at least a case.

Vanguard spoke with some experts who submitted that the battle against COVID-19 had rarely started.

Dr Casmier Ifeanyi, Publicity Secretary, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN said: ”

“The curve is not flattening because we get all our results in retrospect. Our laboratory test results for COVID-19 testing are turned-in in arrears. The value known today is actually what it was in a minimum of five days before the announcement.

“We find out that the numbers positive for COVID-19 cases have continued to increase by the day, so no one can claim scientifically that we are flattening the curve. If we continue to get positive cases particularly in the states where we had not gotten report before like in Kano State that has just jumped from 3 cases to about 21 cases in a matter of 72 hours interval. Certainly, we are not flattening the curve.”

Versatile virologist, Prof Oyewale Tomori also stated that Remember the lockdown was to flatten the ‘pot belly’ of COVID-!9. Unfortunately, the potbelly is getting bigger and we are not succeeding in flattening it.

“At the beginning of the lockdown, we had 131 cases, two weeks later, at the end of the lockdown, the number of cases went up to 343, a little more than a two-and-a-half fold increase. Remember, the recoveries and the deaths will come from the cases.”

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Academy of Science, NAS, Dr Doyin Odubanjo also explained that “We must know that people will be dying even from other things because they cannot get drugs or access to health care. So, the lockdown was good to quickly control a chaotic situation but you have to know that it must not continue like that.“

