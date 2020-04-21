Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: UNIBEN announces compulsory use of face masks by staff, students

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has directed the compulsory use of face masks by staff and students seeking medical attention at the institution’s health centre.

Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, announced the directive in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Benin.

“The measure is to check the possible spread of the dreaded disease, Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“Towards this end, medical personnel will have no other alternative but turn away anyone who flouts this directive.

“Please protect yourself, others and the health workers who are in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic,”  he stated.

Ehanire advised the general public to obey the directive of the Federal Government, including practising social distancing.

