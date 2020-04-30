COVID-19: UNHCR donates hygiene materials to refugees, IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, has donated hygiene materials to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The items included 81,452 disinfectant soaps, 13,408 face masks, 14,895 hand sanitizers and 10,000 buckets.

The event which took place at the office of the NCFRMI in Abuja, witnessed the presence of the Resident Representative, UNHCR Nigeria, Chansa Kapaya, and the Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed.

In her remarks, Kapaya said as the United Nations, the office aimed to stay and deliver in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kapaya also said the United Nations aimed to ensure that business continued, adding that even if it will be remotely, the United Nations will continue to be there to support the Government and the people of Nigeria in trying to respond to the prevention and even to the response of the pandemic.

READ ALSO:

Kapaya further said the strategy of the UNHCR is really to work with government, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies to include refugees and other people of concern, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into the national strategy of the government to respond to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, this is what we’ve done in the northeast, this is how we are working at the state level, at the LGA (Local Government Area) level; this is what we are doing also in the south south, in the three states – Cross River, Taraba and Benue; we are working at that level.

“What we have here is our contribution actually to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs to their strategy and campaign not to leave the people of concern behind, refugees and IDPs.

“So, we are simply contributing to the strategy, it is a strategy of NCFRMI and we are supporting that,” Kapaya said.

On his part, Mohammed expressed NCFRMI’s deepest gratitude to the UNHCR for its generous donation, saying it will go a long way in helping the commission to make the lives of persons of concern better.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time as there is an ever increasing need for the items as we strive to save the lives of our people.

“The UNHCR have been our traditional partners, they have shown commitment over the years, I, therefore will like to commend them and say a big thank you for their support as we also look forward to more beneficial engagements, especially in this trying time,” Mohammed said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: