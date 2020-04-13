COVID-19: Umahi suspends coordinators, dissolves anti-coronavirus sub committee religious worshippers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, suspended some Coordinators of Development Centres of various local government areas of the State.

They were suspended for failing to effectively guard the borders and entry points within their domain against violators of State Government’s policy of ensuring border closure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The government also dissolved the state’s anti-coronavirus subcommittee on religious worshippers for not being able to enforce COVID-19 precautionary measures amongst churches.

ALSO READ:

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, the state government added: “Following the failure of some Development Centre Coordinators to effectively guard the borders and entry points in their domains and the inability of the State Anti-Coronavirus Sub- Cttee on Religious Worshipers to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19- precautionary measures amongst the churches Sunday, 12th April 2020, the Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has directed the immediate suspension of all the Development Centre Coordinators of the affected locations

“And the immediate dissolution of the Sub-Committee on Religious Worshipers with exception of its Chairmam, Rev Fr Dr Abraham C. Nwali, who might be in the church at the time of the Sunday service.

“In compliance therefore, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner is compiling the details of the borders or entry points reported as having enforcement leakages, including the affected Local Government Areas, the Development Centres, the wards and other areas where the State Sub- Committees are not enforcing the regulations and precautionary measures, for appropriate sanctions to be meted to the affected public office holders in line with the directive of His Excellency the Governor

“Members of the public are enjoined to call the Anti-Coronavirus Situation Room or any member of the Anti-Coronavirus Central Committee to give genuine information to government on any border or service centre or Institution where the regulations and the precautionary measures are not being complied with

“No retreat, no surrender until the battle against coronavirus pandemic is won.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: