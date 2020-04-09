COVID-19: Umahi okays Easter church services in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has given the go ahead for church services to be held in the state on Easter Sunday.

The services are to take place between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.on that day.

The state government had restricted church worships and other social gatherings as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Religion and Welfare Matters to the Governor, Rev.Fr Abraham Nwali, who disclosed this in a statement, urged worshippers to comply with the government’s directive on the matter.

Nwali is also the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

He said: “They must observe sanitary laws which include the usage of sanitisers and hand-washing.

“Every church must conclude activities on or before 12:00 p.m. and worshippers should return to their various homes immediately.”

He implored worshipers not to stay beyond the stipulated time in their churches as defaulters would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Let us use this window of grace to celebrate Jesus while remaining law-abiding,” Nwali added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: