COVID-19: Toyota, Elizade donate ambulances to LASG

TOYOTA Nigeria Limited in collaboration with its foremost dealer, Elizade Nigeria Limited, has donated three units of ambulances to the Lagos State Government in support of the fight to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Chairman of Toyota Nigeria and Founder of Elizade, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, said: “COVID-19 is a vicious virus that is presently ravaging people all over the world.

“Everything humanly possible must be done to quickly contain the pandemic. The government needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to fight the evil scourge and all hands must be on deck”.

He promised that the two companies will continue to support the government in any endeavour that will positively impact humanity.

Managing Director of Toyota, Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, said: “the gesture is in recognition and commendation of the continuous effort of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his indefatigable team to contain the spread of the virus.”

He encouraged Nigerians to abide by the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization, WHO, and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, advising Nigerians on how to avoid contracting the virus and shun information from unauthorized sources. He also charged Nigerians to obey government directive to stay at home and keep safe.

Receiving the ambulances from the public relations team of Toyota Nigeria Limited, led by Mrs. Bukki Ogunnusi, the First Lady of the State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, expressed appreciation for the timely gesture.

The First Lady urged other socially responsive and responsible corporate organizations to emulate Toyota’s laudable gesture and that such support will make significant impact in helping to stop the pandemic from spreading further.

She promised that the ambulances will be put to good use for the purpose they were donated and for the benefit of all Lagosians and residents in the state.

