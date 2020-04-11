Covid-19: Total boosts Army, Rivers Govt capacity with containment resources

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TOTAL E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) on Saturday boosted the Nigerian Army and Rivers State Government capacities to contain Coronavirus with delivery of medical supplies as infection rate worsen across on the globe.

The French oil giant, in separate visits, delivered various quantities of hospital beds and mattresses, several protective materials including sanitizers, surgical hoods, masks, biohazard bags, medical gowns and goggles, dressing packs and sprayers to Rivers State Ministry of Health and the 6 Division Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, both in Port Harcourt.

The donor further pledged weekly release of 1000 liters of diesel to the Rivers government while the 6 Division Army also received drugs, particularly packs of paracetamol among other items.

Victor Bandele, Executive Director, TEPNG, said the gesture was in acknowledgement of“all efforts being made at various levels to eventually eradicate Covid-19 and save the populace”, promising the firm’s continuous monitoring of the situation in the expectation that lives returns to normal for the various intervening teams.

Rivers Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, who received the donation on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike and General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army Army, Maj Gen Felix Agugo who received for the army welcomed the goodwill, hoping it would boast their medical services capacity beyond the defeat of Covid-19.

Total’s Deputy Managing Director, Port Harcourt District, Guillaume Dulout was on hand to hand the donated items to the recipients.

VANGUARD

