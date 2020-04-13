Covid-19 to begin disappearing before April ending  – Prophet Fufeyin

Kindly Share This Story:

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, has predicted that the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently ravaging the world would gradually disappear across the world, beginning from the end of this month.

According to a bulletin by the ministry, Fufeyin had been praying about the outbreak of the virus and had been seeking an end to the disease, which has affected people in most countries of the world.

In its analysis of the prophecies among others, the ministry identified Fufeyin’s prophetic declarations as raising hope that an end to the plough is already near.

Fufeyin, the bulletin stated, had prophesied that from end of March till 28th April 2020, the virus would be seen to be gradually disappearing from one nation to another, the same way it came.

This, he said, would be as a result of his prayers of mercy and that of believers from around the world.

READ ALSO:

He stated clearly that between that day and a month and one week later the virus would be seen to be disappearing from the face of the earth in the same manner it started from one country to another.

Fufeyin linked the development in China, where cities are already reopening to confirmation of his prophetic declaration, just a week after the declaration was given.

The bulletin said, “It is true as it is often said, that God will do nothing except he reveals such to his servant, the Prophets. So much that, in every generation, it’s God’s prerogative to choose certain anointed individuals (prophets) to reveals his secrets, so as to save his children from the plagues, disasters or troubles ahead.

“However, history has made it very clear to the world that Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin falls in this category of Men whom God has anointed specially and has decided to use in an unusual manner in this generation as none of his words of prophecy has failed.

“It will also interest you to know that years before the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Outbreak. God has revealed this Global War-like disaster/pandemic, according to the US President, Donald Trump, to his servant Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. He saw it coming spoke and prayed about it.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: