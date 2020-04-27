COVID-19: Three patients on the run in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The State Coordinator, Rapid Response on Covid-19, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini confirmed this while featuring on a radio programme in the state.

Dr. Hussaini said the patients have switched off their phones and their homes are deserted.

The coordinator said they have informed the security agencies about the development to launch manhunt on the persons.

It was however gathered that the patients were said to have fled immediately when they got wind of the outcome of their test which turns out to be positive.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing in this report the state has 77 confirmed cases and one death while no any patient has been discharged so far.

vanguard

