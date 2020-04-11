Breaking News
COVID-19: Thomas Nkoro, Abia Lawmaker, distributes relief materials to constituents

Thomas Nkoro
Following the lockdown in Abia State over the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, the Lawmaker representing Obingwa West at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Thomas Nkoro, Friday distributed palliative materials to people of his constituency to cushion the effects of the lockdown on them.

At Amaegbu Square, Itungwa in Uhie Obingwa West LGA of the State, venue of the distribution, Hon Thomas Nkoro, said he had to donate the items to help relieve some burdens the people are bearing in these difficult times. He advised them to wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing and obey all government regulations rolled out in the fight against the pandemic.

Food items were shared to the needy and the less privileged in the area.

