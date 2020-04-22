Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Rita

Oludoyi Julius Juwon, a Nigerian born Texas-based Auto Dealer, Oil & Gas Investor and Realtor, better known as Mr. Jay Autos has advised Buhari led Federal Government not to play politics with hungry Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jay Autos also stated some measures the government should take to ameliorate the precarious condition in which Nigerian masses are currently enmeshed in as a result of the compulsory lockdown occasioned by the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, “the Nigerian Government need do a lot at this critical time. This is not the time to play politics with hungry Nigerians but to unite our people as one nation. The Government needs to provide relief materials, financial assistance, security and adequate medical care for our people.

I won’t love to compare, but the Nigerian Government needs to see what other nations are doing to help their citizens survive this perilous, difficult time. As an American citizen, few days ago, I received free $1200 (#480,000) from the government. I never lobbied or begged for it. It came in free, for all American and legal immigrants.”

Oludoyi, who recently took it upon himself to distribute palliatives to the less privileged, explained the motive behind the gesture.

He said; “The Mr. Jay Autos LLC. Covid-19 free food outreach is an Idea of the CEO of the Company, Oludoyi Julius Juwon. The idea was born out of the love to see everyone out there able to eat at least one proper balanced diet meal in a day. We reached out to Over 500 families in the slum and ghetto areas of Lagos by providing them with food items like rice, semovita, spaghetti, noodles and other essential items.”

“It was to help ease the high level of hunger in our Nigerian communities, caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and as a result of the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government.

The outcry of massive starvation is no longer a thing to be told, as such, I felt the need to reach out to as many families as I can by providing them with free food items with the help of the brand ambassadors of my company. Ajiran town in Lekki and Agungi communities in Lagos, were beneficiaries of the palliative. We are working on reaching out to other communities and even other states very soon”, he added.

Speaking further, Mr Jay Autos shared his thoughts on the debilitating impact the pandemic has exerted on the economy.

“The lockdown has affected everyone in one way or the other. However, as a Texas based auto dealer, with huge export market in all parts of Nigeria, the Covid-19 hasn’t really affected the shipping of cars to Nigeria, as the Nigerian Sea port and the American sea ports are still functioning. However business has been slow this period.”

He however advised Nigerians on ensuring precautionary measures in forestalling further spread of the virus. “Nigerians should stay safe, practice social distancing, practice good hygiene, keep praying and support the government to overcome this pandemic”, he submitted.

Oludoyi Julius was born to the family of Otunba Dr. Paul and Mrs. Helen Oludoyi on June 5th, 1995 with both parents from Kogi State in the North Central region of Nigeria. He was the youngest of four children, having two sisters and a brother. He went to school in Harmony secondary school, before proceeding to Salem University; a private university in Nigeria where he bagged his BSc.

International Relations and Diplomacy. Graduating as one of best student in his set and also the President of his departmental Student Association ‘IRDSA’ (International Relations and Diplomacy Student Association) Leading the first ever student delegation to Nigerian Min. Of Foreign Affairs and ECOWAS Commission.

He has led several international diplomatic trips to different African countries including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo and South Africa. He also led the Nigerian Youth Parliament to the United Nations head Quarter (New York) in year 2010.

Attended several international, regional and Sub-regional conferences and conventions in different countries of the world.

