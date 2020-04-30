COVID-19: Taskforce nabs vehicle conveying suspected cannabis in Umuahia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Abia State taskforce on COVID-19 has arrested a Toyota Siena bus conveying bags of substance suspected to be cannabis at the Ogbudiukwu community, in the Umuahia South council area.

Confirming the incident, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chris Ezem, disclosed that apart from the suspected substance, the task force also recovered One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira on the bus.

He explained that investigation has revealed the identity of the driver and assured that he would face the wrath of the law, as the state will not tolerate such acts.

Ezem reiterated that the ban on inter-state traveling remains in force and urged all to continue to support the efforts of the State government over the lockdown to protect the state from COVID-19.

On their part, Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli, and the Transition Committee Chairman, Umuahia South council, Dr. Ndukwe Adindu, commended the task force guarding the borders for arresting the bus without compromise.

They called on the youths to shun all forms of crime and act according to the laws of the land.

Also speaking, the State Commandant, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr. Akinbede Bamidele stated that the samples of the materials would be taken to Abuja for forensic analysis while trial would commence soon.

