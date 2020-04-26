Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three other positive cases of COVID-19 were today confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital by the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

By this, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to seven.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the fourth patient, a police officer who sneaked from Lagos to the state capital was discovered.

However the first index, a military officer have been discharged after receiving treatment in the state.

Governor Akeredolu on his twitter handle today said “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the (Ondo confirmed COVID-19) cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

” The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

Akeredolu said ” l will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, findings by Vanguard showed that the patients include the policeman who drove the police officer that tested positive from Lagos, the murder suspect and one other from the Plaza area in Akure metropolis.

