Covid-19 Support Fund, Nigerian Leadership Initiative partner to support Nigerians

The Covid-19 Support Fund, which is a platform launched by a group of patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora, has partnered with the Nigerian Leadership Initiative to intensify its efforts in raising funds to support Nigerians in the fight against the pandemic Coronavirus ravaging the world.

The Covid-19 Support Fund for Nigeria “aims to raise $25M to support the Nigerian government and healthcare professionals,” the group said.

According to the group, “Nigeria needs your help. Governments and organisations around the world are taking unprecedented steps to limit the spread of the Corona Virus. You can help us make a difference in Nigeria. The Covid-19 Support Fund in partnership with Nigeria Leadership Initiative is leading a coordinated effort in Nigeria to provide financial support to prevent, detect and respond to this pandemic. Every effort and every contribution takes us one step closer to achieving these goals.

While working closely with charities, NGOs and community leaders, the funds raised will be used to send doctors and nurses to communities in need, provide face masks, ventilators and other life-saving medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, deliver food and essential items to struggling families and older people as well as these accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests, treatments and much more.

To find out more, or to donate now, visit www.covid19support.fund. Your donation will really help us to save lives, thank you.”

While launching the platform few days earlier, the Covid-19 Support Fund group said, “WHERE WILL MY DONATION GO?

“Your donation will help stop the virus’s spread and give communities on the front lines of the crisis the resources they need to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable. These include:

• Send doctors, nurses, and other front-line responders to communities in need

• Get masks, ventilators, and other lifesaving medical supplies to hospitals and clinics

• Produce evidence-based guidelines and advice, and make sure health workers and responders get the information and training to detect and treat affected patients

• Produce further guidance for the general public and for particular groups on measures to take to prevent the spread and prevent themselves and others

• Accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments

• Deliver essential items to struggling families and older individuals in quarantined cities and refugee camps

• Feed children that rely on school meals as their only source of nutrition

• Support hygiene awareness efforts

• And much, much more…

As the situation evolves, the fund will transition to support longer-term recovery and education efforts run by local, vetted organizations in affected regions. We will work with our partners on the ground to allocate funds where they’re most needed.”

