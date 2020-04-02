COVID-19: ‘Stop playing petty politics’, PDP tells APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned opposition party members not to play petty politics with the COVID-19 test result of Governor Seyi Makinde.

It alleged that the All Progressives Congress was seeking to gain “lost political relevance” at this critical time.

The party said this through its state publicity secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunde when speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Also read:

The PDP spokesman queried why members of opposition particularly the APC have been silent on calling former Governor Abiola Ajimobi to conform with the exemplary action of Governor Seyi Makinde to isolate & submit himself to COVID-19 test after being in close contact with a confirmed infected top functionary in Aso Villa during his engagements in Abuja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: