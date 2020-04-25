COVID-19: Stay at home or visit the funeral home – Tonto Dikeh

Kindly Share This Story:

Tonto Charity Dikeh, known as Tonto Dikeh by Nollywood lovers, has issued a scary warning to the public.

“Stay at home or book an appointment with the funeral home,” she said.

Posting on her official Instagram page, the ex-wife to Churchill Olakunle, wrote:

“Guess who is open to do your hair, nails and eyebrows? The funeral home! If you want an appointment, keep running around.”

Tonto Dikeh, who is known for not shying away from speaking her mind, is not the only celebrity to advocate the “Stay at home order”; Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and many others have recently appealed to members of the public to obey the lockdown order.

