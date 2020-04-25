Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Stay at home or visit the funeral home – Tonto Dikeh

On 1:43 amIn Entertainment, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Tonto Dikeh, Stella Dimoko Korkus

Tonto Charity Dikeh, known as Tonto Dikeh by Nollywood lovers, has issued a scary warning to the public.

“Stay at home or book an appointment with the funeral home,” she said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Global infection surpasses 2.7m as vaccine trials begin

Posting on her official Instagram page, the ex-wife to Churchill Olakunle, wrote:

“Guess who is open to do your hair, nails and eyebrows? The funeral home! If you want an appointment, keep running around.”

Tonto Dikeh, who is known for not shying away from speaking her mind, is not the only celebrity to advocate the “Stay at home order”; Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and many others have recently appealed to members of the public to obey the lockdown order.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!