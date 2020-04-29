COVID-19: Stallion begins rice, fish distribution in Abuja hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

Stallion Group, one of the largest conglomerates in sub-Saharan Africa, has kicked off the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

A giant player in agric business, fishing, automobile, steel, packaging and logistics, Stallion Group said it joined the fight against the rampaging coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic as part of its modest efforts to support the Federal Government’s struggle to stop the spread of the disease across the country.

Anant Badjatya, Chief Executive Officer of Stallion Group Nigeria, said the company targets accredited COVID-19 hospitals across the country with the palliatives, which comprise of bags of rice and cartons of fish.

According to him, “it is our modest way to contribute towards the fight against coronavirus. We identify with measures by the government to support the healthcare system and make Nigerians stay at home.”

Badjatya also noted that the distribution has been arranged in a way to ensure that every hospital engaged in the fight against the COVID-19 was captured to benefit from the palliatives, adding the ongoing delivery is done in batches.

ALSO READ:

He said the company chose rice due to its health benefits, stressing that rice is composed of carbs, with small amounts of protein and virtually no fat, while fish also is a low-fat high-quality protein, filled with Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin).

He added that fish is also rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium.

Dr. Vivian Kwaghe, a Consultant Physician, while receiving the gifts on behalf of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, commended the Stallion Group for its generous donation and called on other companies across the country to emulate the good gesture of the Stallion.

She described the donation as timely, adding that it will go a long way in encouraging the ongoing fight against the dreaded Coronavirus, which has forced the government to issue a stay at home order to citizens in a bid to curtail the spread.

She added: “On behalf of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Abuja, we want to say thank you to Stallion Group for the generous donation that they have made this afternoon.

“We want to say that we are very appreciative of this gesture, and we pray that many other Nigerians will follow suit, and come and support this fight against Coronavirus. We say a very big thank you to Stallion Group.”

Dr. Kwaghe also advised Nigerians to endeavour to stay at home in spite of the seeming hardship, stressing that it is the only sure to stop the virus from spreading in the country.

Her words: “Let me also use your medium to admonish Nigerians to stay at home. If you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.”

Also speaking Mrs. Maryam Abdulrahman, the House Officer, Asokoro General Hospital, who received the donations on behalf of the management expressed profound gratitude to the management of Stallion Group for coming to show concern in times of need, stressing the gesture is worthy of emulation.

“We really appreciate the Stallion Group. We say thank you to them for feeling concern about us and able to give us these food items. On behalf of Asokoro General Hospital we appreciate their kind gesture,” she stated.

Stallion Group is a conglomerate founded in 1969 and is one of the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The group has an extensive international presence in 18 countries with 72 locations and more than 10,000 employees.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: