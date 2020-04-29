COVID-19: Sokoto records three deaths, nine new confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nasiru Suleiman – Sokoto

Sokoto State government said three persons have died from complications arising from COVID-19 in the state.

The state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal revealed this during a statewide broadcast on Monday night

The governor said: “it is with a heavy heart that I have to break this news to you this evening, of the results of tests carried out by the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) at the laboratory here in Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), whereby 18 tests were carried out.

“Unfortunately, out of the 9 turned out to be negative. Most of them, if not all, are persons that have had previous contacts with the two index cases that we have had initially.

He further revealed that “unfortunately, so far, out of the 54 tests carried out from Sokoto State, it means that we have 19 positive cases. Out of these, unfortunately again, we have recorded today three COVID-19 associated deaths. All of the three are patients having a history of some other diseases- diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

Tambuwal appealed to the people of the state to continue to observe the laid down measures and rules put in place to check further spread of the virus

“I once again appeal to the people of Sokoto State to come to the further realisation that COVID-19 is real. We must, therefore, continue to step up our game in observing laid down measures and rules; and protocols by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health here in Sokoto State. We must continue to observe social distancing, frequent washing of hands and limiting our contacts.

“I appeal, once again, to the communities to continue to cooperate and support our security agencies that are keeping vigil at our borders- interstate and Niger Republic with the sole aim of protecting our lives. I urge them also to keep community vigil by also blocking those that are likely to come into or are on their way to Sokoto State from other states or parts of the country; or any part of Niger Republic.

“I also appeal that we shall continue to be informing the task force team of any suspected case of either COVID-19 or any other symptoms observed.

“I must commend the people of Sokoto State so far, for their vigilance, for the way they have been working and giving information to the task force and the government authorities.

Tambuwal prayed for the reposed of the souls of the deceased persons as he pleads for God protection and guidance on the state, the nation and the works at large.

