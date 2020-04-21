COVID-19: Sokoto begins contact tracing of index case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nasiru Suleiman – Sokoto

Sokoto State COVID-19 Response Team has deployed medical experts to begin the tracing of all contacts associated with the index case discovered in the state.

Chairman of the Response Team and State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Ali Inname, revealed this during a briefing with newsmen in Sokoto

Iname assured that all those that have made contacts with the patient will be traced.

ALSO READ:

According to him the state COVID-19 Isolation Centre, situated in Amanawa, Dange Shuni Local Government has been activated prior to the discovery while treatment has commenced.

“We are still investigating the cause of transmission to the index patient infected by the coronavirus. We have deployed our personnel to commence tracing his contacts in recent time.”

He added that the response team will begin active case test in the next 48 hours, as part of strategy deploy to ensure that the general public did not suffer in this pandemic. Inname urged the general public to render valid information to ease the tracing task.

The Commissioner disclosed that the COVID-19 test centre will be established in the state within the next two days.

“We are now going to wait for people to come to us for a test but go back to our medical registry. We need the cooperation of the general public in given us accurate information whenever is necessary to enable us to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Inname also disclosed that the State Government has commenced the fumigation exercise of all public hospitals across. He noted that such fumigation is a routine exercise.

He said the state has finalised plan to collaborate with Zamfara and Kebbi states to enforce the interstate closure order.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: